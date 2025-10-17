Gymnastics: IOC responds with 'grave concern' to withdrawal of visas from Israeli athletes

The Olympic rings are seen outside the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the opening day of a executive board meeting in Lausanne on March 19, 2024. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed “grave concern” over Indonesia’s decision to revoke visas granted to Israeli athletes set to compete in the Gymnastics World Championships, to be held on from 19 to 25 October in Jakarta.

The IOC emphasised on Friday that its core policy is clear: all eligible athletes, teams, and sport officials must be allowed to participate in international competitions without discrimination, in line with the Olympic Charter. This is the responsibility of the host nation, the event organiser, and relevant sports organisations, it said in a statement.

Last week, Indonesian authorities announced the revocation of visas for six Israeli gymnasts. The government justified the decision, citing its longstanding policy of not engaging with Israel until it recognises an independent and sovereign Palestine.

In response, the Israeli Gymnastics Federation appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for its intervention, requesting either a guarantee of participation, relocation of the event, or its cancellation. These appeals were rejected.

The IOC disclosed that it has been in contact with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Indonesia’s national olympic committee, and the Indonesian government at all levels to seek a resolution. However, no solution was found.

The committee expressed its regret, particularly in light of Indonesia’s recent attendance of a peace conference in Egypt, aimed at fostering dialogue, which was witnessed by the Indonesian president.

The IOC’s executive board will discuss Indonesia’s specific case at its next meeting.

“Sport must remain a safe space for athletes to fulfill their dreams, and athletes must not be held responsible for political decisions,” the IOC statement concluded.