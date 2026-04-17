Train ticket from New York to New Jersey jumps to $150 during World Cup

A return train ticket from New York to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will cost $150 (€127) during this summer’s football World Cup, the local organising committee announced on Friday.
The committee explained that the special tariff is needed to cover the $48 million investment in the railway connection.
Normally, the same ticket costs just $12.90 (€10.90), while the 30-kilometre train journey takes about half an hour.
The World Cup final is scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium on 19 July.