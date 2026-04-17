Friday 17 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Train ticket from New York to New Jersey jumps to $150 during World Cup

Friday 17 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Train ticket from New York to New Jersey jumps to $150 during World Cup
An NJ Transit train bound for New York pulls into Newark Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey on April 17, 2026. Football fans have expressed outrage at the exorbitant price of transit fares to get to World Cup matches, following reports that US transport authorities have jacked up prices just for this summer's tournament. New Jersey Transit is planning to charge fans more than $100 for tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup, according to a report in The Athletic. A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

A return train ticket from New York to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will cost $150 (€127) during this summer’s football World Cup, the local organising committee announced on Friday.

The committee explained that the special tariff is needed to cover the $48 million investment in the railway connection.

Normally, the same ticket costs just $12.90 (€10.90), while the 30-kilometre train journey takes about half an hour.

The World Cup final is scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium on 19 July.

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