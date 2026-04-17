Train ticket from New York to New Jersey jumps to $150 during World Cup

An NJ Transit train bound for New York pulls into Newark Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey on April 17, 2026. Football fans have expressed outrage at the exorbitant price of transit fares to get to World Cup matches, following reports that US transport authorities have jacked up prices just for this summer's tournament. New Jersey Transit is planning to charge fans more than $100 for tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup, according to a report in The Athletic. A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP