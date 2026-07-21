US cyclist knocked off his bike by 'angry' driver during Tour de France

American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates. Credit: Mathieu Belanger/AFP via Belga

Brandon McNulty, team-mate of Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar, was involved in a collision with a car shortly before the Tuesday’s 16th stage of the race on Tuesday.

The incident happened before the individual time trial, a 26.1km stage between Évian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains.

McNulty, who represents UAE Team Emirates, was closely followed by an "angry" driver, according to UAE Team Emirates manager Mauro Gianetti, who spoke to Eurosport.

The American reportedly crashed into the vehicle after it attempted to overtake him and then braked.

“We do not know why. He overtook him. Brandon stopped. And then, unfortunately, he collided with the car,” Gianetti said.

Gianetti said McNulty was unhurt, adding: “Everything is fine. But it was not very pleasant.”

The incident did not affect McNulty’s participation in the stage and he was able to start the race.