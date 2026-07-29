Backlash in Europe over Gianni Infantino's World Cup sell-off plan

Gianni Infantino. Credit: David Niviere

With FIFA reportedly eyeing a sale of part of the World Cup, European football associations are expressing concern over FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plans.

The Times reported on Tuesday that FIFA is planning to create a new subsidiary to organise World Cup events and sell part of that company to private investors.

Infantino wants to create a 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' and sell a 20% stake in the company that hosts the World Cup. A conglomerate of international investors, spearheaded by Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US president Donald Trump, has already come to an agreement on the purchase.

The news sent shockwaves through European football, with European football's governing body UEFA reportedly considering a boycott of the next World Cup, which will be organised by Spain, Morocco and Portugal in 2030.

'Deeply worrying'

UEFA addressed the report directly in a public statement, saying that a potential sale "crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross."

European associations will meet in the upcoming days to discuss how to proceed. In a later statement, UEFA added, "UEFA knows there is significant and growing opposition to FIFA's scheme. FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their

friends."

FIFA has shared an outline of its plan with its members, with several football associations and political figures speaking out against the plans on Wednesday. The Belgian RBFA, the country's governing body, says it has received a proposal from FIFA and is currently studying what the plan entails.

The Dutch KNVB called the proposal "deeply worrying" for the state of international football, adding that "the interests of football, good governance and transparency must always be the guiding principles". Meanwhile, La Liga chief Javier Tebas warned that the plans are causing football to "drift into an iceberg".

European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Metcalf has called for scrutiny of the plans. "The relentless commercialisation of football has become corrosive," he posted on social media, adding, "This isn't baseball."

Football associations have been given until 19 September to approve the plans, and will receive a bonus of €17,6 million for giving the go-ahead.

Related News