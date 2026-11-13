The Spanish Football Federation has handed FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono a 12-match suspension after a challenge that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during a second-division match on 2 November.

Owono, a 25-year-old Equatorial Guinean international, collided with the 30-year-old striker in the air during stoppage time and was sent off immediately.

De Miguel died in hospital the following morning from his injuries, prompting shock across the football world. In the days after his death, the Spanish federation postponed several matches.

The federation’s disciplinary committee imposed the heaviest sanction available under its rules for violent conduct against an opponent during play.

In a statement, the RFEF said the maximum penalty was justified by the seriousness of the incident and the circumstances described in the referee’s report.

According to that report, Owono was dismissed for “violently striking an opponent with a raised leg, using excessive force while the ball was in play”.

The day after De Miguel’s death, Owono said he was living through “the most difficult days” of his life.

“I am struggling to find the words, and finding it very hard to come to terms with everything that has happened," he said in a statement. "I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I am thinking of him, his family and everyone who loved him.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said the goalkeeper was “deeply affected” by the tragedy, “a burden he will sadly have to learn to live with.”