South America's football body, CONMEBOL, came out unanimously on Friday in support of Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president.

The 10-member confederation announced its support from Barranquilla, Colombia, where the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, is due to be played on Saturday.

CONMEBOL said it valued the “leadership of the current FIFA president” and the “positive changes in football” introduced since Infantino took office in 2016.

Unlike in 2019 and 2023, when he stood unopposed, Infantino now faces two challengers in the race.

They are French candidate Philippe Diallo, who is notably backed by the Belgian federation, and Japan’s Kozo Tashima.

The winner will need at least 106 votes in the election, scheduled for 18 March in Rabat, Morocco.

Infantino lost the support of several major European federations after the controversy over his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup, which he later abandoned.

His critics accuse him of running FIFA in an overly centralised and personal manner.

He has, however, retained the backing of the South American, African and Asian confederations.

In South America, the FIFA president is seen as being close to the heads of the Argentine and Colombian federations, Claudio Tapia and Ramón Jesurun.