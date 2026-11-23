Pope Leo XIV told leading cyclists on Monday that their sport can offer profound spiritual experiences and help enrich inner life.

Leo, 71, who is himself a keen sports enthusiast, hosted a meeting at the Vatican with international cycling greats, including Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

In a statement released after the audience, the Vatican said the Pope described cycling as a way to experience moments of silence, reflection and spiritual growth.

He said the sport could help people seek out quiet places where they can listen to creation, away from the noise and traffic of the city.

The Pope also said victories and defeats, as well as joy and disappointment, reflect the values and challenges at the heart of human life.

The meeting was organised with support from the Union Cycliste Internationale, the sport’s governing body.

The UCI said 100 cyclists took part, including 20-year-old French rider Paul Seixas, who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in international cycling.

The Union added that it would donate several bicycles to the Catholic charity Caritas as part of the event.

Leo, the first American pope in history, has frequently spoken about the physical and spiritual benefits of sport.

Before undergoing surgery for lung cancer last month, he also played tennis regularly.