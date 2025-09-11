Jewish tourist couple attacked by a dozen men in Venice

A Jewish tourist couple was attacked by a group of young men near the famous Rialto Bridge in Venice.

The incident occurred on Monday night when around ten men reportedly confronted the couple while shouting “Free Palestine”.

The man, an American citizen, was allegedly slapped, while his Israeli female partner sustained an ankle injury from a glass bottle. The attackers also set a dog on the couple.

The assailants fled the scene but were quickly apprehended by police, who identified several suspects. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation.

Venice city authorities condemned the attack on the couple, describing it as an antisemitic act.

“We must not allow intolerance and hatred to take over our streets,” the municipal administration said in a statement.

Local media suggest the couple may have been recognisable as Jewish due to their clothing.