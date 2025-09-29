Two night trains to Paris scrapped by Austrian railway company

Picture taken during the official welcome of the first Nightjet night train from Berlin, at the Brussels-Midi. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

The Austrian railway company ÖBB will cancel two Nightjet sleeper train connections to and from Paris starting mid-December 2025.

According to the Nightjet website, the routes between Vienna and Paris as well as Berlin and Paris will be discontinued as of 14 December 2025. The decision is a result of the French government’s withdrawal of subsidies for the service from 2026 onwards.

However, ÖBB confirmed in a statement that the Nightjet service between Brussels and Vienna will remain operational. These trains will continue to run three times a week between the Belgian and Austrian capitals in 2026.

In the past, Nightjet operated a route between Brussels and Berlin, but that service was terminated at the end of March 2023.

Currently, the Dutch-Belgian railway operator European Sleeper has taken over this route, offering sleeper trains that continue beyond Berlin to cities such as Dresden and Prague.

Related News