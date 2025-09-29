Monday 29 September 2025
Two night trains to Paris scrapped by Austrian railway company

Monday 29 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Picture taken during the official welcome of the first Nightjet night train from Berlin, at the Brussels-Midi. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

The Austrian railway company ÖBB will cancel two Nightjet sleeper train connections to and from Paris starting mid-December 2025.

According to the Nightjet website, the routes between Vienna and Paris as well as Berlin and Paris will be discontinued as of 14 December 2025. The decision is a result of the French government’s withdrawal of subsidies for the service from 2026 onwards.

However, ÖBB confirmed in a statement that the Nightjet service between Brussels and Vienna will remain operational. These trains will continue to run three times a week between the Belgian and Austrian capitals in 2026.

In the past, Nightjet operated a route between Brussels and Berlin, but that service was terminated at the end of March 2023.

Currently, the Dutch-Belgian railway operator European Sleeper has taken over this route, offering sleeper trains that continue beyond Berlin to cities such as Dresden and Prague.

