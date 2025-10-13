Release of hostages is 'moment of relief for the whole world,' says Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday 8 October 2025. Credit: EU

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the return of the Israeli hostages "a moment of pure joy for their families," but also "a moment of relief for the whole world" on Monday morning.

Following the initial release of seven hostages, Hamas has reportedly released a second group of 13 hostages in Gaza. Several Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12, report that the 13 hostages have since been handed over to the Red Cross.

Official confirmation from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) or the Red Cross has not yet been received.

The first seven hostages released on Monday have reportedly been reunited with their families. This means that all surviving hostages held in the occupied and war-ravaged coastal area have been freed. The bodies of 28 deceased hostages are expected to be handed over to Israel later.

Ceasefire since Friday

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect at noon local time on Friday. Earlier that day, both Israeli and Arab media reported Israeli forces pulled back from several areas. Israeli forces began repositioning “along adjusted deployment lines,” the spokesperson said, adding that troops would “continue to eliminate any immediate threats.”

Despite the truce, the army warned that several areas in Gaza remain "extremely dangerous." Thousands of Palestinians were seen walking northward through the enclave on Friday, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

In the meantime, international aid groups are ready to deliver aid as soon as they get the green light. Around 600 trucks entered Gaza on Friday, similar to the ceasefire in January.

On Monday morning, US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel, where he was met at Ben-Gurion International Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump is visiting the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. He first spoke with family members of Israeli hostages and then delivered a speech in the Knesset. Later, he will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh. There, a ceremony will take place and an international summit will be held on the future of Gaza.

Von der Leyen stressed that the release of the hostages means that "a page can be turned" and that "a new chapter can begin."

She further stated that the EU fully supports the peace plan and that the finalisation of the agreement on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh constitutes "a historic milestone." She stressed that the EU stands ready "to contribute to its success with all the means at our disposal."