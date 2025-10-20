Khamenei tells Trump he is dreaming'' if he thinks he has destroyed Iran's nuclear sites

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that US President Donald Trump is “dreaming” if he believes Iran’s nuclear sites have been destroyed.
Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with athletes, Khamenei referred to Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “totally destroyed”.
“Keep dreaming!” Khamenei remarked, dismissing the assertions made by the US leader.
He also questioned Trump’s authority, adding, “Who are you to say whether a country can or cannot have access to nuclear capabilities?”