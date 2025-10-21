NATO chief travels to Washington for talks with Trump on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is travelling to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, sources told Dutch news agency ANP following reports by broadcaster NOS.

The Alliance issued a press statement on Tuesday evening, confirming that Rutte would meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. No further details about the purpose of his visit or the topics of discussion were disclosed.

Trump recently held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He proposed meeting Putin to discuss a potential peace plan, but his subsequent conversation with Zelenskyy at the White House was reported to have been tense, according to sources including the Financial Times.

On Friday, Rutte is also expected to join a meeting in London hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The gathering, part of the ‘Coalition of the Willing,’ will involve several Ukraine allies and Zelenskyy himself, while others will participate remotely.

Meanwhile, White House sources have informed multiple media outlets that a Trump-Putin meeting is not expected to take place in the near future.