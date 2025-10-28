Earthquake measuring 6.1 hits western Turkey

Destruction wrought by an earthquake in Sindirgi, Turkey, in August 2025.© turkiyetoday.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Sindirgi in Turkey’s Balikesir province on Monday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake, recorded at 10.48 p.m. local time, was also felt in several other cities in western Turkey, including Istanbul and Izmir. No deaths were immediately reported. However,

At least 22 people were injured, according to various media, quoting the Governor of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said teams from AFAD and other relevant institutions began on-the-ground operations immediately after the earthquake, which was felt in surrounding provinces.

Footage shared by the Turkish news agency DHA showed a collapsed building and other damaged structures in Sindirgi.

A previous earthquake of the same magnitude struck Sindirgi in August, resulting in one death and injuring 29 people.

Turkey is located on major seismic fault lines and has experienced numerous devastating earthquakes in the past.

In February 2023, the country’s south-east suffered a catastrophic earthquake that killed at least 53,000 people and destroyed Antakya, the ancient city of Antioch.