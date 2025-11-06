Frenchman discovers a hoard of gold while digging in his garden

Illustrative photo of gold coins. Credit: Andrej Sachov/Unsplash

Gold bars and coins worth approximately €700,000 have been unearthed by a resident of Neuville-sur-Saône, near Lyon, while digging a swimming pool in his garden, according to the local council on Wednesday.

The discovery, made in May, was reported by the resident to the relevant authorities, including the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs (DRAC), as confirmed to AFP by the Neuville-sur-Saône council.

Officials ruled out the possibility of the find being of archaeological significance, meaning the treasure remained in the possession of the homeowner.

According to the regional newspaper Le Progrès, the hoard consists of five gold bars and numerous coins, all stored in plastic bags.

Investigations by law enforcement determined the gold had been acquired legally and was melted between 15 to 20 years ago by a local company in the Lyon area.

The exact origin of the treasure, however, remains unknown, as the previous owner of the property had passed away, the council stated.

