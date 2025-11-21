Schiphol airport invests €10 billion, including in new terminal

Schiphol Airport. Credit: Belga

Schiphol Airport, the largest airport in the Netherlands, wants to build a new terminal because it is at risk of becoming too cramped due to the large number of passengers. This is part of the plans that will see the airport invest €10 billion by 2035.

The New Terminal South must be designed with "light, space, and tranquillity, so that future travellers have a pleasant travel experience," said Schiphol.

For the expansion plans, Schiphol purchased real estate from KLM for approximately €500 million. A press release on Friday stated that renovated piers will also be more sustainable.

The extra space is needed to accommodate larger and quieter aircraft. Schiphol aims to return to the top three European hub airports, according to the statement. The airport operator also wants to improve the balance between its operations and the environment: quieter aircraft and lower emissions.

New metro line

Furthermore, the investments should improve working conditions. This refers to the continued implementation of innovations, such as baggage robots, underground systems for quickly transferring suitcases and goods, and reducing exposure to ultrafine particles.

The airport, just outside of Amsterdam, also aims to improve accessibility in the coming years and is aiming for a new metro line between the Dutch capital, Schiphol, and Hoofddorp. The roads surrounding the airport will also be improved.

According to a spokesperson, two-thirds of the plans can be funded by airport fees paid by airlines for using the airport. Schiphol will generate one-third from commercial activities.