Trump phoned Venezuelan leader Maduro, NYT reports

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a military ceremony in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas on November 25, 2025. Federico PARRA / AFP

US President Donald Trump made a phone call last week to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, reportedly discussing a potential meeting in the United States, The New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

Reports also indicate that Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the discussion, which occurred amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

Since September, the United States has increased pressure on Maduro’s regime by deploying a significant military presence in the Caribbean Sea, including warships and aircraft.

Previously, Trump had stated that he did not rule out military intervention in Venezuela, but he also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Maduro.

On Thursday, the US President threatened to take military action against “Venezuelan drug traffickers” operating on the mainland. While the US government claims these measures target drug cartels, Maduro views the actions as an effort to overthrow him.

The Trump administration does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president, instead accusing him of being a drug criminal.

The New York Times reports that the phone call took place shortly before the US State Department officially designated Maduro as the leader of the Cartel de los Soles, which the US considers a foreign terrorist organisation.