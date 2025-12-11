Thousands of chickens die in road accident in Germany

Archive photo. Credit: flickr

Thousands of chickens were killed in a traffic accident in central Germany on Thursday morning, when a truck carrying 5,200 chickens overturned, crushing many of the birds.

The cause of the accident was still unclear.

A few survivors were spotted by bystanders near the road, close to Magdeburg, after the accident. Around 75% of the animals are believed to have died. Veterinarians and firefighters were called to the scene to catch those that were still walking around.

Several of the birds were injured in the accident and had to be euthanized. The driver of the truck was unharmed.