Man jailed for more than 21 years for ploughing into a crowd in Liverpool

Paul Doyle was handed a long jail term. Credit: Merseyside Police

The British motorist who injured over 130 people by driving into a crowd of supporters during Liverpool FC’s victory parade in May has been sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison.

Paul Doyle, aged 54, was driving to pick up a friend attending the celebration of the Reds' Premier League triumph on 26 May when he drove behind an ambulance and became surrounded and blocked by supporters.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court described Doyle as losing control in a “fit of rage” and accused him of using his vehicle as “an extremely dangerous weapon.”

Footage from CCTV and his car’s internal camera revealed Doyle’s fury, showing him shouting and swearing at pedestrians before driving into the crowd.

Judge Andrew Menary said the day, which should have been a community-wide celebration, instead left “a lasting impact of fear and injuries” on the local population.

The judge added that Doyle’s actions unleashed “horror and devastation on a scale this court has never encountered.”

Doyle did not provide any explanation for his actions, though authorities ruled out terrorism early in the investigation. He admitted to 31 charges, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, which ended the need for a trial.

A former soldier, Daniel Barr, managed to get into Doyle’s car and put the automatic gearbox into park, helping to immobilise the vehicle.

Related News