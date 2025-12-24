Belgian woman suspected of involvement in coup d'état arrested in Benin

Credit: Belga

Benin authorities have arrested a Belgian national, Natou Pedro Sakombi, suspected of involvement in the attempted coup d’état on 7 December in Cotonou, Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms.

A small group of soldiers appeared on state television on the morning of 7 December, to announce the overthrow of Beninese President Patrice Talon.

The coup attempt was thwarted later that day by the army, which received support from Nigeria and France.

Investigations into the failed coup led to the arrest of Ms Sakombi. Her family claims she was detained “without valid reason” and insists she has “no connection” to the attempted coup.

They allege her arrest is linked to remarks made by her ex-husband, Kemi Seba, who referred to the event as “Liberation Day” on social media.

Mr Seba, a Beninese black supremacist and Pan-Africanist activist, is subject to an international arrest warrant issued by Benin.

Seba has previously faced accusations of inciting racial hatred and anti-Semitism.

Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it is closely monitoring the situation, working in partnership with its embassy in Cotonou.