Two men missing at sea after Christmas swim in England

Credit: Wikimedia

Two men are missing at sea after encountering difficulties off the coast of a beach in southwest England on Christmas Day, police have announced.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton in Devon following reports of people struggling in the water.

Several individuals were rescued and taken to safety onshore, with some examined or transported to hospital as a precaution.

The missing men are believed to be in their 40s and 60s, and their families have been informed, according to a police spokesperson.

Local police confirmed that rescue operations had been suspended on Thursday evening.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds had been issued for parts of southwest England and Wales on Christmas Day.

While there are no weather alerts in place for Friday, police urged the public to avoid entering the sea.

“Today, emergency services responded to a tragic incident in Budleigh Salterton. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two missing men, as well as everyone who witnessed or was impacted by this event,” Local Chief Inspector Hayley Costar stated.