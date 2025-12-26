Belgian woman found dead in Lille, partner arrested

Credit: Belga

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday after the lifeless body of his 34-year-old Belgian partner was discovered at their home in Lille.

The victim was found midday in the man’s apartment, located in a working-class area of the city, according to the police.

Authorities identified signs of violence in the residence, and the woman’s body showed multiple bruises.

The man, an Algerian national, contacted emergency services and admitted the altercation had escalated following an alcohol-fuelled evening. He was then detained by police.

He is known to have a prior driving offence and is residing legally in France, the local police said.

Statistics show that every day in France, over three women are victims of femicides or attempted femicides in domestic settings.

This figure has risen over the past year, according to 2024 data from the Interministerial Mission for the Protection of Women (Miprof).

