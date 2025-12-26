American wins almost two billion dollars in lottery, second-largest jackpot in history

Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

An American resident from Arkansas has won $1.8 billion (£1.5 billion) in a Christmas Eve Powerball lottery, marking the second-largest jackpot in US history.

The record for the largest jackpot ever won was $2.4 billion (£2 billion), claimed in California in November 2022.

Powerball winners can choose to receive the full amount over a 30-year period or opt for a lump sum payment.

In this case, the lump sum would be $834.9 million (£709 million).

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 US states, as well as Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to the lottery organisers.