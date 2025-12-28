Peace must preserve 'territorial integrity,' Von der Leyen states ahead of Zelensky peace talks with Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken with Ukranian President olodymyr Zelensky prior to his meeting with Trump to discuss the “20-point peace” plan, emphasising that any peace agreement must uphold Ukraine’s “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity”.

Von der Leyen also took to Twitter to confirm the EU’s position.

“In 2026, the European Commission will continue to maintain pressure on the Kremlin, support Ukraine and work intensively to accompany Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” she added.

Other European, alongside officials from NATO, pledged their full support to Ukrainian

Zelensky is expected to discuss sensitive issues with Trump on Sunday, including the future of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and Western security guarantees for Ukraine.

These talks are part of the American drafted “20-point peace” plan to end nearly four years of war with Russia.