Trump insists he is in 'perfect health' amid speculation over bruised hand

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Belga

US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he is in “perfect health” after successfully completing a cognitive test for the third time.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump, 79, claimed that White House doctors confirmed he is in “PERFECT HEALTH” and has “PASSED WITH FLYING COLOURS,” reportedly answering 100% of the questions correctly on the test.

Trump often boasts about excelling in cognitive tests, asserting that he outshines his predecessors, none of whom he claims have ever undergone such evaluations.

Speculation about the president’s health has intensified recently following media reports suggesting he appears to be slowing down.

At recent public events, he was noted to show signs of fatigue and was photographed with bruising on his right hand and swelling around his ankles.

Addressing the concerns in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Trump attributed the visible bruising on his hand to the daily dose of aspirin he takes.

He explained he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day, a dosage higher than doctors recommend, believing it helps keep his blood thin and healthy for his heart.

Trump also denied accusations of falling asleep during public appearances, blaming the media for misinterpreting photos of him “blinking.”