Italy says the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia about Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Europe to engage in dialogue with Russia and proposed the creation of a European special envoy to ensure a unified voice.

In her annual press conference, Meloni expressed concerns that Europe’s contribution to ongoing negotiations could be limited if it only engages with one party.

She emphasised the importance of a coordinated approach, warning that fractured communication could inadvertently benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin – something she strongly opposes as a supporter of Ukraine.

Meloni suggested that appointing a European special envoy for the Ukraine issue would enable the continent to consolidate its stance and speak with one voice amidst the diverse formats and perspectives currently present.

When asked about the possibility of Russia rejoining the G7, she said any discussions on the matter are “absolutely premature” and can only take place under conditions of a lasting peace.

Related News