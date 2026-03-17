Iran allows ships from 'allied nations' through the Strait of Hormuz

Cargo ships and tankers are seen off Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz, on 25 February 2026. © Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

Iran is restricting access to the Strait of Hormuz to vessels from “allied” nations in response to US-Israeli airstrikes launched in late February, according to maritime tracking data released on Tuesday.

The strategic waterway, through which nearly 20% of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas usually transits, has seen at least five ships pass through Iranian waters on 15 and 16 March, maritime intelligence firm Windward reported.

The firm noted that this selective blockade signals an evolution in Tehran’s approach, to allow passage for its allies.

Four of these vessels reportedly used the Larak-Qeshm channel near Iran’s coastline during the two-day period, according to a separate note from JPMorgan commodities analyst Natasha Kaneva.

She suggested this route might include checks on vessel ownership and cargo details to permit non-US-aligned ships.

Among the ships was a Pakistani-flagged oil tanker, which navigated the strait with its automatic identification system activated, a rare move, as most vessels keep it off to avoid being targeted, according to MarineTraffic.

The majority of crude travelling through the strait was destined for Asia, primarily China, Kaneva added. A Turkish-owned vessel also crossed with Iranian authorisation, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed on Friday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister stated last week that Tehran was open to granting passage to ships from certain countries, despite inconsistent messaging from officials.

However, authorities have hinted at using the strait’s disruption to apply pressure on Washington.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war status,” the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned on Tuesday via X, offering no further details.