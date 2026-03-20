US military sending extra troops to the Middle East

US Marine Corps helicopter. © Wikimedia Commons

The United States military is sending additional Marine troops to the Middle East, raising concerns about a potential ground operation in Iran after three weeks of conflict.

According to the Axios digital news outlet, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a plan to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles approximately 90% of the country’s oil exports.

This move would aim to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Marines likely tasked with the mission.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that the military could “neutralise” Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil operations, “at any time" if President Trump gives the order.

The Wall Street Journal reports that between 2,200 and 2,500 Marines from California, trained for amphibious operations, are set to be deployed to the region.

CNN also cites anonymous military sources as confirming that thousands of Marines and sailors will be deployed in the Middle East.

Last week, US media reported a separate deployment involving three naval ships and 2,500 Marines based in Japan heading to the Middle East.

When asked about the reports, the Marine Corps commented simply that the units in question would be “deployed at sea.”