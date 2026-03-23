Military plane crashes in Colombia, killing at least eight persons

Soldiers and rescuers near a Hercules C-130 plane emitting thick smoke after it crashed after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo, Colombia, 23 March 2026. © daniel ortiz / AFP

At least eight persons died when a military plane crashed on Monday in southern Colombia, local authorities reported.

The Hercules C-130 aircraft went down shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo airport, located in Putumayo Department, near Colombia's borders with Peru and Ecuador. The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

Initial fears had suggested dozens of fatalities in the disaster, but the death toll may still rise.

Putumayo Governor John Gabriel Molina Acosta reported 83 injuries, including 14 people in critical condition.

The fate of over 30 other passengers remained uncertain.

Air Force Commander Carlos Fernando Silva said the plane had been carrying 11 crew members and 114 passengers, mostly military personnel, although several police officers were also on board.