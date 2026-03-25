US Democrats win election in Mar-a-Lago district in Florida

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach Florida. Credit: Creative Commons

The Democratic Party has won a special election for the Florida House district that includes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to US media projections.

In the race for Florida’s 87th district, Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples, as reported by CNN and The New York Times.

The local election was symbolic because the district is home to the lavish estate where Trump spends most of his weekends.

"Democrats just reclaimed Trump’s district at Mar-a-Lago!" the party announced on social media.

The election comes eight months before the federal midterms in November, where the Republican majority appears increasingly vulnerable.

Since Trump took office in January 2025, Democrats have won the vast majority of special elections, including a notable victory earlier this year in traditionally Republican Texas.

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