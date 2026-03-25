Iran braces for possible US operation to seize Kharg Island

Satellite image of Kharg Island captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on 17 March 2026. © EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP

Iran is bracing for a possible US operation to seize control of Kharg Island, according to CNN sources.

In recent weeks, Iran has deployed additional troops and air defence systems to the island and is reported to have placed mines along its coastline, specifically near areas where US forces could attempt to land.

Kharg Island processes 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The Trump administration is said to be considering using US forces to capture the island as a means of pressuring Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials and military analysts have warned that such an operation could carry significant risks, including the potential for heavy US casualties.

Iran has stated that any attempt to take its islands or coastal areas will provoke severe counterattacks.

In mid-March, the US military conducted strikes on the strategic island, targeting military installations.