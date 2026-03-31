Fire at Russian petrochemical factory kills two people, injures over 70

A fire at one of the largest factories of petrochemical giant Sibur in central Russia has killed two people and injured more than 70, the company said on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at the synthetic rubber and plastics factory in Nizhnekamsk, located in Tatarstan region, due to a “failure in equipment,” according to a statement from the Russian petrochemical company, shared via Telegram.

Among the injured, eight were hospitalised, while others received treatment on site. The company described the incident as an accident.

Footage circulating in local media and on Russian social networks showed thick black smoke billowing from the factory.

The investigative committee for the Republic of Tatarstan confirmed it has launched a criminal probe into the incident.

Officials said an explosion occurred in one of the workshops at the site, allegedly due to safety violations in the production process.

More than 150 firefighters were deployed to tackle the flames, Sibur said.

Nizhnekamsk’s mayor, Radmir Bilyaev, assured residents via Telegram that no threats to public safety or the environment had been detected, although experts are monitoring air quality as a precaution.