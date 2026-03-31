French Senate votes to ban children under-15 from harmful social media platforms

French Senate. © Wikimedia Commons

The French Senate has voted to ban children under the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms under certain conditions, highlighting legal differences with the Government.

Following approval in the National Assembly in late January, senators overwhelmingly supported a bill backed by President Emmanuel Macron that could make France one of the first nations to introduce this kind of “digital majority.”

However, legislative progression remains uncertain due to disagreements between the Government, which advocates a broader ban, and the Senate, which has proposed an alternative version.

The Senate, concerned about disproportionate impacts on fundamental freedoms, has suggested a two-tier system distinguishing between different types of platforms.

Platforms deemed harmful to a child’s physical, mental, or moral development would be listed by ministerial decree and barred to those under 15, with age verification required.

For other platforms, access would require prior consent from at least one parent.

The Government argues that the Senate’s version conflicts with European law and plans to consult the European Commission by the end of the week, according to Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff.

The Commission is expected to provide recommendations within approximately three months. These will inform discussions in a bicameral committee to finalise a unified text.

This text must then be approved by both chambers, with the Government aiming for implementation by September—a timeline heavily championed by Macron as a key commitment before the end of his term.