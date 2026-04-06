Oil prices rise again after new Trump threats and ceasefire rumours

United States President Donald Trump. Credit: Samuel Corum / Pool via CNP/Belga

Oil prices rose further overnight from Sunday to Monday following new threats from United States President Donald Trump against Iran.

A barrel of US WTI oil for May delivery rose more than 2% and cost around $113.91. The price of North Sea Brent crude for June delivery also rose by more than 2%, to $111.37 per barrel.

In a message on his online platform Truth Social, Trump threatened on Sunday to attack energy supplies and bridges in Iran if the country does not reopen the key Strait of Hormuz.

He appears to have postponed his ultimatum again to Tuesday at 20:00 local time in Washington (Wednesday 02:00 Belgian time).

Meanwhile, the American news site Axios writes that, based on four American, Israeli, and regional sources, representatives of the US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a possible 45-day ceasefire.

The negotiators are reportedly discussing an agreement in two phases. During the first phase of a possible 45-day ceasefire, negotiations would continue on a definitive end to the war in the Middle East.

In Haifa (Israel), two people died and several were injured after an Iranian missile hit a building. Later, at least five people died in Iran after attacks from Israel and the US.

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