NATO chief meets Trump after Iran ceasefire

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gives a press conference about NATO's annual report in Brussels on 26 March, 2026. Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Belga

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday amid tensions over the alliance and a newly announced ceasefire with Iran.

President Trump has recently commended Rutte, whose personal rapport with the US leader could play a key role in easing Trump’s sharp criticism of NATO.

On Monday, Trump remarked, “He’s coming to see me Wednesday, as you know. He’s a great guy. The Secretary General is brilliant,” while blaming European nations for refusing to support US and Israeli efforts in Iran.

Rutte is also scheduled to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to Washington.

A NATO official confirmed the visit had been planned “for a long time” and added that the main goal is to build on the achievements of last year’s NATO summit in The Hague, where member states agreed to increase military spending under US pressure.

During the meetings, Rutte and the US officials are expected to address defence industry collaboration and discuss current security challenges, including Iran’s activities and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

For months, Rutte has been navigating a delicate balance, defending NATO’s European allies against Trump’s critical remarks — including his labelling them “cowards” — while maintaining goodwill with the US President.

Related News