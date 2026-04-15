Trump wants to overturn convictions of more Capitol insurrectionists

A man identifying himself as a member of the far-right "Proud Boys" holding a sign is hugged by a supporter of US President Donald Trump as demonstrators gather outside the DC Central Detention Facility, where some defendants from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol are being held, in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Trump administration is seeking to overturn convictions against several participants in the 6 January, 2021, Capitol attack in Washington.

According to court documents cited by US media on Wednesday, the Justice Department has filed an appeal with a federal court to overturn sedition conspiracy convictions for 12 members of far-right groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Some court documents indicate an imminent deadline for ongoing appeals related to the cases.

On 6 January, 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters, angered by his baseless claims of election fraud, stormed the Capitol to try to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

The attack resulted in several deaths, including police officers and rioters, and left many security personnel injured, some critically. Two Capitol Police officers committed suicide in the days following the riot.

On 20 January, 2025, shortly after returning to the White House, Donald Trump issued a decree pardoning around 1,250 individuals convicted in connection with the violence.