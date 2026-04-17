Lula warns against the risk of another Hitler as democracy retreats

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister at the Palacio de Pedralbes in Barcelona on 17 April 2026. © Oscar DEL POZO / AFP

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio 'Lula' da Silva warned on Friday of the risk of “another Hitler emerging” when democracy retreats.

He was speaking during a joint press conference in Barcelona on the eve of a summit of progressive leaders, organised by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Lula emphasised the need for global dialogue to strengthen democracy, stating: “Our aim is to discuss whether we can find solutions to reinforce democratic processes worldwide, so as to prevent retreats. When democracy retreats, a Hitler appears.”

He stressed that democracy must go beyond voting to deliver tangible benefits to people’s lives.

Spain's Pedro Sánchez called for the renewal and improvement of the international multilateral system to counter forces that actively or passively undermine its foundations.

He noted that international peace and its accompanying values are under attack from authoritarian regimes, disinformation, and reactionary forces, which threaten the stability of democratic institutions.

Sánchez cited the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement as an example of “openness, mutual trust, and shared prosperity” in an increasingly fragmented world.

He stressed that Spain and Brazil have a crucial role in forging closer ties between the European Union, Latin America, and the Caribbean, highlighting shared values and mutual aspirations.

A total of 15 bilateral agreements were signed on Friday in Barcelona between Spain and Brazil, notably in support of the fight against crime, discrimination and violence against women, as well as on economic cooperation and in the field of AI, according to Sánchez,