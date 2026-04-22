Belgium among over 50 countries gathering in first summit on phasing out fossil fuels

Attendees walk in front of the main entrance to the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil. Credit: Belga/AFP

Belgium is among over 50 countries gathering in the port city of Santa Marta (Colombia) to discuss a "just, orderly and balanced transition away from fossil fuels" – the first summit specifically dedicated to it.

Between 24 and 29 April, the summit is taking place against the backdrop of a global energy crisis resulting from the war in the Middle East. The foundations for the summit were laid at the UN climate summit COP30 in Belém (Brazil), where once again no agreement could be reached on this transition.

Fossil fuels are responsible for the lion's share of global warming. Yet, explicitly mentioning them within the framework of UN climate summits remains a sensitive issue.

In 2023 at COP28 in Dubai, a call was made for the first time for a transition away from fossil fuels, but over the past two years, that call has not been explicitly repeated.

Colombia saw the writing on the wall during the last climate summit and took the lead, in collaboration with the Netherlands and a coalition of willing countries, including Belgium, to go further and organise a separate summit specifically focused on phasing out fossil fuels.

Roadmap

More than 50 countries have already confirmed their attendance. These include Belgium, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as several countries on the front line when it comes to the consequences of climate change, such as the islands of Vanuatu, Palau and Sri Lanka.

The organisers of the next climate summit, Turkey and Australia, will also be present.

Together, these countries account for a third of global demand for fossil fuels and a fifth of global production. However, major emitters such as the United States, China and India will not be present, nor will the Gulf states.

In addition to representatives from these countries, around 2,800 participants are expected, including representatives of indigenous peoples, young people, women and other social movements.

The aim is for countries to discuss ways of reducing dependence on fossil fuels. According to Colombia's Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres, who will chair the talks, a scientific report will be produced on how countries can make the transition.

The transformation of supply and demand and the promotion of international cooperation will also be addressed at the conference.

The outcome is intended to serve as input for the roadmap being developed by the Brazilian presidency of the recent climate summit, which is due to be finalised in time for the next climate summit later this year in Turkey.

The main event will take place on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 April, when delegates from the various countries will gather.

In the days leading up to this, a wide range of stakeholders, international organisations and civil society will also be able to provide input and engage in discussion with one another.

Representing Belgium, Federal Minister for Climate Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) is travelling to Colombia. On 27 April, the minister will first hold two round-table discussions, one with Belgian NGOs and their Colombian partners, and one with Belgian industry.

On Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 April, he will then take part in the conference. There, he will outline Belgium's priorities, namely ensuring robust and sustainable value chains for the energy transition, developing and disseminating policy frameworks designed to contribute to a reduction in emissions – including mechanisms for carbon pricing – and the decarbonisation of various sectors, including the maritime sector.

Minister Crucke will conclude his visit on 30 April with a visit to the port of Santa Marta.

'Welcome ray of hope'

However, the NGO 11.11.11 wants Belgium to go further. For instance, it must contribute to a European roadmap for the phasing out of fossil fuels and increase its contribution to international climate finance.

The umbrella organisation also advocates a coordinated exit from the Investment-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) system, which poses a significant barrier to the phasing out of fossil fuels and the enshrinement of the principles of a just transition, so that affected communities and workers are not left behind.

"Santa Marta touches on something we still do too little of here: thinking ahead and working together on a shared phase-out," said Kiki Berkers, climate policy officer at 11.11.11.

"The recent energy crises have once again highlighted how vulnerable reliance on fossil fuels is, both for economies and for people. The question is therefore not whether we phase out fossil fuels, but when and under what conditions," she said.

Berkers describes the fact that more than 50 countries are rallying behind this as "a welcome ray of hope in times of geopolitical tensions".

"But this must be more than just symbolism. The real test is whether this translates into concrete choices, including in Europe, with a clear phase-out path for fossil fuels, particularly for gas," she added.

"The solutions are known. So are the bottlenecks," Berkers said. "However, not every country starts from the same reality. For countries such as Ghana and Colombia, it is about access to finance, high capital costs, debt and the risk of being financially penalised if they wish to phase out fossil fuels, including through ISDS."

In economies heavily dependent on fossil fuel exports, she stressed that diversification is not a minor detail, but a prerequisite. "As long as these structural barriers remain, the transition will remain uneven. This is where Belgium and the EU have a clear responsibility. Perhaps we should point the finger a little less, but also create the conditions that make this shift possible worldwide."

A follow-up conference is already planned for next year in Tuvalu.

The conference comes at a time when the world is grappling with an energy crisis resulting from the war in the Middle East. As a result, oil and gas prices have skyrocketed, and dependence on fossil fuels has once again taken centre stage.