Suspect charged with Trump assassination attempt

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Belga/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP

The suspect in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. has been charged with the attempted murder of President Donald Trump and two additional firearms offences.

Cole Allen (31) reportedly tried to force his way past a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and three knives, leading to an exchange of gunfire. While Allen was unharmed, a bullet struck a police officer’s bulletproof vest during the confrontation.

Allen has no previous criminal record and was not known to security agencies. He did not make a statement during his court appearance on Monday in Washington D.C.’s federal courthouse.

Federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro stated at a press conference that Allen had a clear intention to target President Trump and other high-ranking members of the U.S. government.

“This individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could,” Pirro said. “His goal was to eliminate as many senior government officials as he could.”

Allen faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president, transporting a firearm across state lines with the intent to commit a crime, and using a firearm during a crime.

These charges carry potential sentences of life imprisonment, 10 years in prison, and additional life imprisonment, respectively, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years for the firearm-related charge, according to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Pirro indicated that more charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

She also revealed that Allen had booked three nights at the hotel hosting Saturday’s gala dinner as early as 6 April.

Last week, he travelled by train for several days from near Los Angeles, passing through Chicago before reaching Washington. The firearms he carried on Saturday were reportedly purchased in California.