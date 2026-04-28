US top diplomat in Ukraine quits over disagreement with Trump

Newly appointed Chargée d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Ukraine Julie Davis on her arrival at Kyiv train station. 5 May 2025. © US Embassy in Ukraine/AFP

Julie Davis, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, will step down from her role in the coming weeks due to a disagreement with President Donald Trump, according to the Financial Times.

Davis feels frustrated by the decreasing support for Ukraine coming from Washington, the financial daily reported. Her resignation has been confirmed by the US State Department.

She has served as chargé d’affaires in Kyiv since 5 May last year, following the departure of her predecessor, Bridget Brink, in April 2025 for similar reasons.

Davis also holds the position of US ambassador to Cyprus.

The US State Department has stated that Davis will leave her post in June. Her diplomatic career spans 30 years, during which she has worked extensively in Eastern Europe.

In 2020, she became the first US ambassador to Belarus since 2008, before taking up her assignments in Kyiv and Cyprus. Her exit marks the end of her tenure in the diplomatic service.

Sources familiar with the situation claim that Davis found out through the media that Trump had appointed John Breslow as her successor in Cyprus. She was reportedly not informed directly about the decision.

Breslow is a businessman and Republican donor from Arizona.