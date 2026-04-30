Money spent on war in Iran could have paid for aid for 87 million people, UN says

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher.© ukrinform.net

The war in Iran has cost the United States $25 billion so far, an amount that matches the entire budget of the United Nations’ humanitarian plan for 2026, aimed at aiding 87 million people, according to the UN’s humanitarian chief.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon estimated that the war, initiated by a US and Israeli offensive against Tehran on 28 February, has cost $25 billion, mostly spent on ammunition.

The UN has requested $23 billion for its 2026 humanitarian plan, which is currently only 28% funded.

“With $25 billion, we could provide life-saving help to 87 million people,” Tom Fletcher, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs said during a video interview from Mogadishu, Somalia.

Fletcher highlighted that $23 billion amounts to less than 1% of global spending on weapons and defence projected for next year.

The UN Under-Secretary-General has just concluded a challenging visit to Somalia, where international aid cuts have exacerbated an ongoing crisis.

Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have displaced over 300,000 people in the East African country since January, according to UN estimates.

The ongoing war in Iran has added to Somalia’s burden, primarily through skyrocketing fuel prices that have driven up living costs. “These combined factors create an explosive mix,” Fletcher warned.

In Somalia, 6.5 million people, about one-third of the population, face regular food shortages. Additionally, half a million children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Hundreds of health centres in Somalia have closed, with doctors reporting that the risk of death has risen sevenfold due to the lack of access to care. “It is nothing short of catastrophic,” Fletcher said.

Globally, over 300 million people urgently need humanitarian assistance, but funding constraints have forced the UN to prioritise aid for 87 million.

Without adequate funding, “hundreds of millions of lives will be lost over the years,” Fletcher cautioned.

International aid saw a historic decline in 2025, partly driven by US President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle the USAID, which had an annual budget of $40 billion.