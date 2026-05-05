No kerosene shortages expected in Europe this summer

Illustration picture shows an airplane flying. Credit: Belga

Europe is unlikely to run out of kerosene this summer, according to calculations by the financial news agency Bloomberg.

Europe is structurally dependent on imports for aviation fuel, making the region is vulnerable to disruptions in supply.

However, despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there is unlikely to be any shortage in the short term, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.

Thanks to alternative supplies, existing stocks and adjustments to demand, Europe may have a sufficient buffer, possibly until the end of the summer.

If supplies from the Gulf region remain disrupted, however, fuel stocks could run dry by the end of November.