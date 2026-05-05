Home furniture store JYSK to open stores in major European cities, including Brussels

Illustration picture shows the logo of household goods chain Jysk in Jemeppe-Sur-Sambre. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The Danish home furnishings chain JYSK aims to open around 100 stores in central locations in major European cities over the next three years – including two new stores in Brussels.

JYSK already has over 3,600 branches, mainly in Europe, but sees scope for further stores.

"We want to be even closer to our customers, particularly in European capitals and other major cities," said CEO Rami Jensen.

Until now, JYSK stores have mainly been found on the outskirts of towns, as there is more space there for warehouses and car parks.

In the city centres, the shops will be slightly smaller in size, but JYSK still intends to offer the full range there.

By the end of August, the company aims to have opened 30 new stores in major cities. The remaining 70 will follow by the summer of 2028.

In Belgium, JYSK now has 78 stores. The ambition is to have at least 125. In the coming months, the company will open stores in seven locations that were previously home to Cora supermarkets. Two of these are in Brussels.