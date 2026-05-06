Trump announces suspension of ship escorts in the Strait of Hormuz

(FILES) This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA's Terra satellite taken on February 5, 2025 shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (C) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (L) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). The US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on April 13, 2026, after talks between the warring sides in Pakistan collapsed with the US President blaming Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions. NASA Earth Observatory / AFP

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would suspend its naval escort operation in the Strait of Hormuz after only one day, aiming to facilitate a peace deal with Iran and end the war in the Middle East.

Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Project Freedom, the US operation to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, would be suspended for a short period to see if the agreement can be finalised and signed.

However, Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place during this suspension.

Just hours earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the offensive phase of the conflict with Iran “over” and said the administration was now focusing on defensive measures under Project Freedom, which had been announced on Sunday by Trump.

On Monday, the US military announced that it had successfully escorted two US-flagged merchant ships through the strait, a claim that Iran later denied.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping lane, accounting for roughly one-fifth of the world’s hydrocarbon exports.

Following a joint attack on Iran by Israel and the US on 28 February, Tehran has leveraged its strategic position to disrupt traffic through the narrow passage, bordered by Iran and Oman, which connects the Gulf to key international maritime routes.

This blockade has sent fuel prices and the cost of other goods, such as fertilisers, soaring worldwide.