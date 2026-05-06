Moscow calls on foreign embassies to evacuate Kyiv

© Belga / AFP

Russia has called on foreign embassies to evacuate their staff and citizens from Kyiv ahead of potential retaliatory strikes if Ukraine disrupts Victory Day celebrations on 9 May.

In a note to the diplomatic corps, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned of retaliatory strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital, including decision-making centres, should disruptions occur during Moscow’s Victory Day events.

Moscow did not specify the nature of the perceived threats to the festivities.

Victory Day, marking the USSR’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, is commemorated annually with a grand military parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Earlier this week, Russia announced a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine on 8 and 9 May in connection with the celebrations.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of continuing its attacks, citing the deaths of nearly 30 civilians in bombings on Tuesday as evidence of Moscow’s rejection of a ceasefire proposed by Kyiv starting 6 May.

Ukraine’s proposal suggested both parties commit to a mutual ceasefire from midnight on Wednesday, but Moscow has not responded to the initiative.