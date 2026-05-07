Opioids: New York to hire 500 with pharmaceutical funds

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani © Wikimedia Commons

The Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, announced on Thursday the recruitment of 500 people to support those struggling with addictions.

This is part of a $12 million programme funded by settlements with opioid manufacturers.

The recruits will be former alcohol and drug users who have undergone recovery and received specialised training to assist others.

The four-year initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths, which claimed 2,192 lives in New York City in 2024.

Speaking from an addiction treatment centre in Brooklyn, Mayor Mamdani said “too few people have access to addiction treatment and resources.”

New York has been benefiting from settlements with pharmaceutical companies implicated in the opioid crisis that has affected numerous cities and states across the country.

By June 2025, the city had already received $190 million from these agreements and it is expected to collect $550 million by 2041, according to local reports.

The US opioid epidemic caused some 806,000 deaths from overdoses between 1999 and 2023, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pharmaceutical firms, including Purdue Pharma, have been accused of fuelling the crisis by promoting the widespread prescription of painkillers such as OxyContin, while concealing their addictive properties.

Last year, several US states reached a settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, the company’s former owners, as part of a bankruptcy plan to distribute funds to communities and individuals affected by the public health emergency.