US court throws out Trump's 10% global import tariff

US Court of International Trade. © Wikimedia Commons

A US trade court has ruled the 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on most imports into the country as unlawful.

In a judgement issued on Thursday, the court declared that the broad tariffs were not justified under a law dating back to the 1970s.

The Court of International Trade’s panel of federal judges delivered a split decision, siding with small businesses that had challenged the tariffs.

Trump had introduced the measures in February, shortly after his previous tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court.