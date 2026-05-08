Moscow and Kyiv agree to three-day ceasfire, POW swap

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga / AFP

The governments of Ukraine and Russia confirmed on Friday that they have agreed on a three-day ceasefire and exchange of prisoners, scheduled for 9 to 11 May.

The confirmations came in separate messages by the two sides, following an announcement earlier in the day by US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had received Moscow’s approval for a large-scale prisoner exchange during the ceasefire.

The Ukrainian president also instructed his country’s military not to target the 9 May parade in Moscow, marking Russia’s celebration of Germany’s surrender in 1945.

A presidential decree outlining these directives has been published on the official website of Ukraine’s presidency.

Trump had announced earlier in the day that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to the three-day truce. He also mentioned that the agreement would include a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each nation.

Trump expressed hope on his Truth Social platform that this could signal "the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and difficult war."

In Moscow, Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed to reporters that the Russian side had agreed to Trump's proposal for a temporary truce aimed at conducting the exchange of prisoners of war.