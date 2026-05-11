Small plane crashes in France, killing two

Small planes at Melun-Villaroche airfield. © escadrille.togasas.fr

A light aircraft crashed on Monday in Fontainebleau, in the French department of Seine-et-Marne, killing the pilot and passenger, according to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Melun.

The small military plane had taken off earlier in the day from Melun-Villaroche airfield.

At about 4:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted by a witness who reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fireball in the distance, after spotting the plane flying overhead.

Emergency responders quickly located the wreckage and discovered the two bodies.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Preliminary investigations indicate that the aircraft had passed maintenance checks, and that weather conditions at the time of departure were deemed suitable.

Fontainebleau is situated around 70 kilometres south of Paris.