Tuesday 12 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile shield would cost $1,200 billion

Tuesday 12 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile shield would cost $1,200 billion

A missile defence system proposed by US President Donald Trump, known as the Golden Dome, would cost $1.2 trillion instead of the initial estimate of $175 billion, according to the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Procuring the system alone is projected to cost $1 trillion. About two-thirds of the expense stems from the portion of the system designed to operate in space.

Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, the Golden Dome aims to intercept hypersonic missiles and long-range missiles from both air and space.

Trump unveiled his plan for the defence system at the start of his second term in office.

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