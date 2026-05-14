U.S. Coast Guard reports $62-million drug bust off Colombia

The US Coast Guard claims to have intercepted drug smugglers off the coast of Colombia, seizing over 3,700 kilogrammes of illicit substances worth $61.6 million (€52.8 million).

Two boats complied with the Coast Guard’s orders, while a third vessel was disabled with a shot to its engine. The occupants jumped overboard and were later rescued by the Coast Guard.

Most of the seized drugs consisted of cocaine, amounting to nearly 2,800 kilogrammes and valued at $45.8 million.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has intensified operations against suspected Latin American drug traffickers, often with fatal outcomes.

UN human rights experts have criticised Washington for actions which, they say, violate international law, including extrajudicial killings.

The US government has designated drug cartels as akin to terrorist organisations.